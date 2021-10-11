Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $263,160.25 and $148.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035930 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.