Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00311875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

