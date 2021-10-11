Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $43.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

