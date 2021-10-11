High Tide’s (HITI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HITI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company.

