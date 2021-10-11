Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 437,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,890. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

