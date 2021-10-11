Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.35 on Monday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

