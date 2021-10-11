Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,417. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

