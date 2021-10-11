Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $569.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

