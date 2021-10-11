Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

