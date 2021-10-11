Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.73

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 6247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

