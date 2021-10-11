Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $63.39 on Monday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

