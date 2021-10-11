Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

