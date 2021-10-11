Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $141.52 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

