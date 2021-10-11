Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.42.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $208.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.65 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.