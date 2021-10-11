Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.