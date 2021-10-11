HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.89 on Monday. HP has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

