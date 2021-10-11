HS Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $69,683,000. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $634.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.14.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

