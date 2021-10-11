HS Management Partners LLC Has $138.19 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 3.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Diageo worth $138,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.95. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

