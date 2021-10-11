HS Management Partners LLC Has $254.69 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62,940 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 7.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $254,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $328.58 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $926.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

