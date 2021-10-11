HSBC Initiates Coverage on Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acciona in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. Acciona has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

