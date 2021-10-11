Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $66,011.03

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $66,011.03 and $8,920.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

