IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $211.82 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

