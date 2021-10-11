iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.29. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 626 shares traded.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

