Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.88.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.