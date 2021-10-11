IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 47,111 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,471. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

