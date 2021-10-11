IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.