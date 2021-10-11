IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. 1,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,494. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

