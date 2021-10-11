IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.84. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

