IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 312 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $21.79 on Monday, hitting $1,489.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,162.80 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,791.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29,810.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

