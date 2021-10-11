IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 567 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $263.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,821. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

