Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 400.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,331. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.