Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

