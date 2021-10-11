Insider Buying: Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX) insider Jonathan Allis purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,867.26).

Shares of LON POLX opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £136.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.17. Polarean Imaging plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

