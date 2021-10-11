Insider Buying: Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX) insider Jonathan Allis purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,867.26).
Shares of LON POLX opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £136.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.17. Polarean Imaging plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
