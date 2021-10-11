Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,395 ($31.29). 91,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,580.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.76. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNZL. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.