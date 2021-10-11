Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).
Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,395 ($31.29). 91,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,064. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,580.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.76. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.