Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $257,000.32 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEGH opened at $17.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

