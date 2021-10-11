Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $481,479.84 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE WSM opened at $171.02 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
