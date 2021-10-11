International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of International Petroleum to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.60 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

