International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of International Petroleum to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.60 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

