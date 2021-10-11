Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intevac were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intevac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,269. The company has a market cap of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

