Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

