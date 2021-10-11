Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.51

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 274.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,493,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 1,094,572 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,803.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

