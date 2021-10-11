Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

VTA opened at $11.62 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

