Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,047 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,767. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.