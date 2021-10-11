Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of IHIT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
