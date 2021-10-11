Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of IHIT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

