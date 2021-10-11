Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.02. The company had a trading volume of 577,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.