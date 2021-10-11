Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

