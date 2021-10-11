Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $10,251,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 161.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,261,000.

Shares of PBW stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $138.60.

