Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,021 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 676 call options.

GMS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 110,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

