iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,458 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.