iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 72.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.06 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

