iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Yale University

Yale University lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yale University’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

